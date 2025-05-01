Hit The Third Case Twitter reviews: Fans compare Nani's ‘gripping’ film with Squid Game, hail 'massive cameos'

Hit The Third Case Twitter reviews: Fans have given their verdict about Hit: The Third Case, which stars actor Nani. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film released in theatres on Thursday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several fans called the film "engaging and gripping". Many of them also loved the cameos in the film. A few of the cinema goers have called the first part of the film slow. (Also Read | Suriya's best wishes to HIT 3 team gets heart-warming replies from Nani) Hit The Third Case Twitter reviews: Nani in a still from the film.

Talking about the film, a fan said, "Entire movie runs on Arjun Sarkaar’s characterisation and @NameisNani did a fabulous job. It’s more of an action movie than a thriller. I loved it. Extremely gory by Telugu standards, strictly adults only HIT 3." A tweet read, “Nani wanted to prove a point with Hit, and he has done it beautifully. The cameos, wow.”

"Bit slow first half but has its moments. " A few intense scenes stand out in HIT 3," said a person. A tweet read, "Average first half despite some minor flaws, Hit 3 demands a good theatre experience. @NameisNani's screen presence and swag are pure lit. Good second half. Excellent last 30 minutes and cameos."

Fans are in love with Nani's screen presence

"Nani madly performed for Arjun Sarkar! The first half of HIT 3 is engaging and gripping! One-liners and Madrasi dialogue worked really well! Kids should definitely stay away," tweeted a fan. "The second half has the most massive moments with gruesome episodes that felt like Squid Game influenced one. Nani's screen presence is fantastic, and 6-7 whistle-worthy scenes, especially if you watch it on a single screen! Cameos were very good!" tweeted another fan.

Movie goers think Hit 3 first half is slow

"HIT 3 is a gripping ride, Nani shines, and the thrills hit hard. Bit slow at first, but the second half makes it worth it," tweeted an X user. "After a long time, I have seen Nani in a different character. Performance super level. Director Sailesh knows the pulse. Srinidhi Shetty was good. But you will enjoy those cameos," read a tweet. A person commented, "Last 30 minutes of the movie is whistle worthy and amazing. Superb cinematic experience for action lovers," read a tweet.

Another fan said, "HIT 3 is partially engaging. Nani as Arjun Sharkar is just on fire. Investigation stuff is not up to the previous Hit franchise. But Nani's swag and attitude make you stuck to the screen," tweeted another fan. "Natural star Nani mass feast, Sailesh Kolanu direction, screenplay, dialogues on spot, action sequences, cameos, music and BGM is so good, second half is action feast, cinematography next level," wrote another fan.

"HIT 3 is a raw, rustic and adrenaline high film with massive cameos and action-packed back emotion. @KolanuSailesh back to form with a Hit 3. @NameisNani Huge respect and 200 cr club for sure," tweeted another person.

About HIT The Third Case

The crime thriller released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. HIT The Third Case also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath. It is the third instalment in the HIT Universe and the sequel to HIT: The Second Case (2022). The film features music by Mickey J Meyer. It is produced under Nani's own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.