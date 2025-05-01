Raid 2 movie review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s face off fares well in parts, weak villain brings film down

Raid 3 movie review

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Star Raring: ★★★ "They don’t know that we know they know"- no prizes for guessing where I quote this from! For those who don’t- it’s a pretty popular phrase from the English sitcom FRIENDS. And it’s also the best way to sum up actor Ajay Devgn’s latest film Raid 2, a sequel to his own 2018 film by the same name. Raid 2 movie review: Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in the movie.

Raid 2: What is the story?

The story this time, too, revolves around Amay Patnaik, an upright income tax officer. Accused of demanding a bribe from a man whose house he raids, he is transferred to Bhoj. There, Dada bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), a local politician, reigns as the darling of the masses. Amay senses something amiss and conducts raids on his house and offices. What unfolds next forms the rest of the story.

Some early wins for Raid 2

The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined. Reduced to mere sneering, Dada bhai's menacing presence, despite Riteish's compelling expressions, feels diluted by Amay's easy wins. The tension simmers briefly, only to be extinguished fast, preventing any dramatic build-up.

Raid 2: Performance report card

Ajay reprises his familiar screen persona, bearing a noticeable resemblance to his recent role in Shaitaan. Nevertheless, his dependable presence works, and the face off between his stoic Amay and Riteish's Dada bhai is quite effective.

It’s true that actors good at comic roles also shine in serious roles, a point proven by Riteish’s friend Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2 recently too. Riteish’s passive anger is impactful. Amit Sial, portraying the corrupt officer Lallan, provides comic relief post interval, even if it's OTT. Saurabh Shukla's return as Tauji from the original Raid, feels jarring, lacking a convincing connection to Dada Bhai.

Supriya Pathak delivers a good performance as Riteish’s mother. Her character disappears after the initial scenes, only to reappear once in the climax. Yashpal Sharma is effective in his role as Devinder Gehlot.

Vaani Kapoor as Malini, Amay’s wife, looks clueless with a token role. What is she doing in this film is a bigger mystery than Melody itni chocolatey kyun hai?

The music is nothing to write home about. Only the background score by Amit Trivedi, rehashed from the original film, keeps things ticking.

Overall, the film's strengths lie in the face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, and in Riteish's fiery antagonist. On the other hand, his downfall feels too effortless, and the second half drags.