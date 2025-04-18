‘Akshay Kumar deserves a National Award’: Say fans in Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews, laud Ananya Panday-R Madhavan

Back in 2019, Akshay Kumar left the country deeply emotional with his impactful performance in Kesari, where he brought the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi alive onscreen. Today, the actor returned to theatres with the spiritual sequel titled Kesari Chapter 2. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial tells us the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh — what happened after the horrific 1919 massacre. Well, according to first day reviews by fans, the courtroom drama between Akshay and Maddy has left the audience in awe, with Ananya being a surprise package. Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Kesari 2

Netizens cannot get enough of the Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday-starrer. After catching the first day shows of Kesari Chapter 2, many are now convinced that Akshay deserves a National Award for his impactful portrayal of late advocate C. Sankaran Nair. One such fan gushed, “we cried, we laughed and we clapped. what a film , i repeat what a film. masterpiece is an understatement for #KesariChapter2 . ananya pandey is a surprising package, brilliant. r madhavan is a genuis. and lastly #AkshayKumar the man who stole the show deserves national award ❤️,” whereas another Twitter review read: “#KesariChapter2 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ what an film go and immediately watch it. An excellent movie and the climax is just superb akshay kumar is the finest actor our country ever had Ananya pandey done a brilliant job she is great and mr madhavan sir is just outstanding too good💥💥💥💥💥.”

A passionate movie-buff also shared, “#KesariChapter2 is not just a movie, but a HARD-HITTING DRAMA — sensitive, emotional, haunting, and a HEART-WRENCHING retelling of the #JallianwalaBagh incident 💥#AkshayKumar's performance deserves nothing less than a NATIONAL AWARD. His dialogue delivery, acting, body language, expressions — everything is UNREAL! 🙏🏻 #RMadhavan is POWERFUL and INSANELY MAD in a FACE-OFF against @akshaykumar, while @ananyapandayy keeps getting better — BRILLIANT! ❤️‍🔥”

