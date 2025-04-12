Nushrratt Bharuccha says being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 was not cool: ‘Deewar mein sar maarke kya…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha began her journey in the Hindi film industry in 2006. In the last two decades, she has made her place in the industry as a versatile actor with impactful performances in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) opposite Kartik Aaryan or as Sakshi in Chhorii (2021). In 2019, Nushrratt won hearts when she shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. Fans expected to see her back in the sequel titled Dream Girl 2, but she was replaced by Ananya Panday in the 2023 film. Well, after two long years, Nushrratt admits it hurt. Posters of Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2

In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about her challenging journey of entering the industry as a newcomer and working her way up as an outsider. Talking about being replaced in the sequel of her film, the actor shared, “It hurt me even more when I was not part of my own sequel also, when every other actor was the same except the girl, which I felt was, not cool naa, guys? Just not cool. But, theek hai, no problem.”

When asked if she fought it, Nushrratt simply replied, “No, and I'll be honest with you. I can't fight something I know is not going to change in anyway, where I know there is no... what do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They'll say ‘because we don’t want you’. That’s the truth of it, it ends there. Eventually, it's the choice somebody's making, right? I cannot question your choice.” Nushrratt explained that her fight is ‘not giving up on herself’ and instead working with people who choose to work with her. When someone ‘wants’ to work with her and appreciates her, the actor shared that she values it. Nushrratt concluded, “Deewar mein sar maarke kya hone waala hai? Sir tootega apna. Koi baat nahi, kahi aur darwaza bana lo, apni khidki bana, wahan se ek step aage peeche karlo, andar bahar karlo.”

Currently, Nushrratt is busy winning hearts with her latest release Chhorii 2. The goosebump-inducing horror film, also starring Soha Ali Khan, is a sequel to Chhorii (2021).