Chhorii 2 Twitter Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha-Soha Ali Khan’s film leaves netizens divided; ‘incomplete Aahat episode’

Back in 2021, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stepped out of her comfort zone and proved her versatility with a horror film. Titled Chhorii, the Vishal Furia directorial received mixed reviews. But Nushrratt’s performance was praised by many. Well, over 3 years later, Nushrratt returned to the digital platform today with the sequel, titled Chhorii 2. Also starring Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Hardika Sharma, the film follows the story of Nushrratt aka Sakshi who is on a quest to rescue her 7-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult. Early reviews are now in and the sequel has left netizens divided. Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii 2

Some found Chhorii 2 to be a gripping watch. For instance, one social media user shared, “#Chhorii2 is a well made horror flick and it works due to an engaging plot and superb performances by @sakpataudi @Nushrratt and others . All scenes except the soul draining scene work well. There is a hint on 3rd part as well. Good stuff,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#Chhorii2 is ably directed by #VishalFuria and has a string of well-crafted sequences which send chill down your spine. 😱 The template is the same as its predecessor but what keeps you invested are twists & turns. 🤔 The screenplay however has a few logical loopholes which dilute the impact. 🤷‍♀️ The pace in the first half is a tad slow, but the climax is pretty good. 🎥 #SohaAliKhan enacts her part with gusto, but it's @Nushrratt who carries the film with aplomb. 👑 She's the fulcrum of the movie and her skillful portrayal compensates makes the movie a good weekend watch. 📺 Don't miss #Chhorii2 for a thrilling ride! 🎬.”

Meanwhile, many are gushing over ‘Marathi Mulga’ Gashmeer Mahajani whose performance as a cop has won hearts. However, some netizens were deeply disappointed. One such netizen claimed, “Just saw Chhorii 2, it was a badly made and incomplete Aahat Episode. Very bad and dramatic. Sad downfall from Chhorii 1.”

Another wrote, “Chhorii was bearable at best, but the makers were convinced it deserved a sequel; Chhorii 2 delivers on their delusion. Bad acting, worse VFX and a non-existent script, Chhorii 2 gives you all the reasons why it should have never been conceived!”

After reading these reviews, are you planning to watch Chhorii 2 on OTT this weekend?