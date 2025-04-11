‘Koi bewakoof hi hoga…’: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after Jaya Bachchan mocks Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Veteran actor and Member of Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan made headlines last month when she mocked the title of Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at an event. On hearing the name of the critically acclaimed movie, Jaya declared it a ‘flop’ and claimed she would never watch a film with such a title. This irked several netizens, who pointed out how Toilet: Ek Prem Katha raised awareness about the need to improve sanitation conditions in India, as well as eradicate the issue of open defecation, apart from being a blockbuster hit. Well, Akshay Kumar has now broken his silence on the matter. Akshay Kumar reacts to Jaya Bachchan mocking his film

Today at a promotional event of his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar was asked if it hurts when his fellow celebs from the industry criticise his films. Hearing this, the superstar replied, “Critisising, mujhe nahi lagta hai kisi ne criticise kiya hai woh filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega jaisi film banayi hai maine, Pad Man banayi hai. Aap hi bata dijiye, jaise Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hai, Airlift hai, Kesari 1 banayi thi, Kesari 2 hai. Aisi bohot saari filmein hain, toh koi bewakoof hi hoga jo iss filmon ko criticise karega. Aur maine apne dil se banayi hai. Aur ek film hai jo ki logo ko bohot saari cheezein batati hai, samjhati hai, koi bhi film ho. Toh mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai.”

As a follow-up question when asked to react on Jaya Bachchan’s viral statement about not wanting to watch Toilet: Ek Prem Katha because of its title, Akshay respectfully responded, “Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh phir sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai toh phir, agar woh keh rahi hain toh sahi hoga.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay's humble response?