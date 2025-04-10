Amitabh Bachchan sings for Jaya Bachchan, lifts her up in his arms in throwback video; fans tease ‘Agar himmat hai…’

One of the most iconic families in the history of Indian cinema are the Bachchans. It all started when Amitabh Bachchan fell in love with his now wife Jaya Bachchan on the sets of their first film. Little did they know that the two would one day be a success story inspiring so many other star couples in the industry. They were blessed with son Abhishek Bachchan, who got married to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, adding yet another popular name to the family tree. Well, today we came across a throwback video of Amitabh and Jaya in their prime. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in a throwback video

Apart from his acting chops, angry young man persona onscreen and his height, one thing which made Amitabh Bachchan a total heartthrob in the 70s was his voice. Well, in this old video which has resurfaced on social media, Big B can be seen giving a live performance onstage where Jaya Bachchan joins him. In this clip, Amitabh sings his iconic song Mere Angne Mein from the 1981 film Laawaris. When he reaches the line ‘jiski biwi chhoti’, Big B stops and says, “Yeh waali main apne ghar se laa raha hun bhaiya.” He goes on to repeat the words ‘chhoti’ and ‘naati’ before lifting Jaya in his arms. As she holds the mic near his mouth, Big B completes his song, “Arre god mein baitha lo, bachche ka kya kaam hai.”

Amitabh and Jaya look absolutely adorable in this clip, which has now taken the internet by storm. In the comment section below, one social media user teased, “Agar himmat hai to ye song jaya ji ke samne firse sunake dikho amit ji 😂😂😂,” whereas another fan joked, “He was also ranveer once upon a time😂.” A netizen gushed, “Jaya ji and Amit ji look so cute 😍😍,” whereas another claimed, “Golden days when Jaya used to laugh and enjoy in public.” Lauding Big B’s singing skills, another fan stated, “Amitabh bachhan ki taal pe pakad ghajab hai👏👏.”

During an award show, Amitabh had revealed that it was Jaya’s ‘bubbly, energetic, and full of life’ personality that captivated him. In this clip, fans get to witness that very side of both the actors, and it is no less than a treat!