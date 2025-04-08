Akshay’s bhanji Simar joins Abhishek’s bhanja Agastya; Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika reminds fans of Twinkle

Last night was a starry affair in Mumbai when several celebrities came together under one roof to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films. It was a grand bash with a star-studded guest list which included actors featuring in Maddock’s horror comedy universe such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. Well, apart from these beloved actors, we also witnessed star kids shining their brightest as they walked the red carpet of the party. Top headline makers were Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, accompanied by his next co-star and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia. Simar Bhatia, Agastya Nanda and Naomika Saran((Photos: Yogen Shah))

Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia’s daughter Simar Bhatia is all set to begin her journey in Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan’s next film Ikkis. The project will mark Agastya Nanda’s second release after his debut film The Archies (2023). Well, ahead of shining onscreen together, the star kids dazzled on the red carpet by each other’s side. Agastya opted for an all blue outfit whereas Simar was decked in a black shimmery dress. Post the party, Agastya was snapped with his rumoured girlfriend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan at dinner. Apart from Simar, another headturner at the party was Twinkle Khanna’s sister Rinke Khanna’s daughter and Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter, Naomika Saran.

While Simar walked the red carpet with her co-star Agastya, Naomika Saran joined her star grandmother Dimple Kapadia for the grand bash. Naomika looked absolutely radiant in her little black dress, flaunting her magnificent tresses which she inherited from her grandmother. In the comment section below, some fans gushed over Naomika’s uncanny resemblance to her aunt Twinkle. One such netizen claimed, “She looks same like young Twinkle Khanna 😍,” whereas another comment read, “She look like twinkle.” However, others believed that she looks more like her late grandfather and superstar Rajesh Khanna. For instance, a social media user shared, “She looks to much a like Rajesh Khanna sir😮😮😮😮omg,” whereas another wrote, “She looks so much alike Rajesh khanna Sir, He was so handsome ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, many compared Agastya to his actor uncle Abhishek Bachchan. One such fan stated, “Bhanja looks ditto like his Mama 🙌🙌👏👏,” while another wrote, “He looks so much like his Uncle..handsome and suave.” Another comment read, “Chota Abhishek... Carbon copy,” whereas a fan joked, “Abhishek ke jawani.”

How excited are you to see these star kids in movies?