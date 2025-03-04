Akshay Kumar’s pretty niece Simar Bhatia reminds internet of Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta; fans say ‘Kinda crushing on her’

Back in January this year, Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar shared an endearing post on social media, welcoming his sister Alka Bhatia's daughter Simar Bhatia to the land of cinema. His niece is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s much-awaited movie Ikkis. After seeing her photo in a newspaper, Akshay had shared, “I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai’. Bless you my baby @simarbhatia18 , the sky is yours.” Well, last night, Simar accompanied Akshay to HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025. Simar Bhatia with Akshay Kumar at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025

Dressed to the nines in a pristine white suit, perfectly in sync with the theme of Classic Ivory Glamour, Akshay Kumar made a stylish entry at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. Simar Bhatia, on the other hand, turned heads in her satin white gown looking stunning. She was the perfect combination of simplicity and natural beauty as she walked in with her mama. Well, the internet is now crushing on Simar. Many netizens have even claimed that the soon-to-be actor reminded them of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, Akash Ambani’s beautiful wife Shloka Mehta.

Soon after Simar and Akshay’s video went viral on social media, one netizen gushed, “She looks quite similar to katrina and shloka mehta .. very beautiful NGL,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “She is so beautiful. She looks like Shloka Mehta. Very elegant.” Another fan stated, “Simar Bhatia looks pretty & tall, in a natural way.. like this newbie 👍🏾,” while a comment read, “Kinda crushing on the girl RN. 😍 NGL Akshay-Twinkle & their respective fam have some striking genes. From their kids to Twinkle's mum Dimple & Akshay's niece Simar, they all look amazing.”

Well, just like fans, we too are quite excited for Simar to begin her journey in Bollywood with Ikkis. Based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, the war film also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and veteran superstar Dharmendra.