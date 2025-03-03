Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty reunite after 30 years at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards, dance to Chura Ke Dil Mera; watch

History was made tonight at the 15th edition of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 when one of the most sizzling onscreen jodis of all time came together once again. We are talking about Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and the drop-dead gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who were esteemed guests at the award ceremony hosted by Hindustan Times. True to the theme of the evening, which was Classic Ivory Glamour, Akshay was dapper in an all-white suit, whereas Shilpa turned heads in a white saree by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. But what made the evening even more special was when they set the stage on fire with their timeless chemistry. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

Back in 1994, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty gave audiences one of the most loved chartbuster hits of all time— Chura Ke Dil Mera from their cult classic film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Helmed by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song was all the rage back then and continues to be iconic even today. Akshay and Shilpa’s sizzling chemistry was a major reason behind its popularity. Well, much to the delight of movie-buffs, the actors reunited onstage tonight to recreate the hook step which has a permanent place in our hearts even after all these years. They looked like a dream together! Check it out:

Even after 30 years, Akshay and Shilpa continue to be two of the most stylish and gorgeous actors of Hindi film cinema. Seeing them together after so long was no less than a treat for fans, who will surely manifest an official reunion of Akshay and Shilpa on the silver screen soon. Just look at how perfect they look together!

Apart from Akshay and Shilpa, other celebrities who graced the event in style were Sonam Kapor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shikhar Dhawan, Rekha and Abhishek Bachchan. It was truly a night to remember, with a major highlight being Akshay and Shilpa’s impromptu performance.