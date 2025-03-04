HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025: From timeless Akshay Kumar to OG tastemaker Sonam Kapoor, meet the winners

Hindustan Times hosted the 15th edition of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025 tonight in Mumbai, celebrating 100 years of HT along with fashion, flair and cinema over the years. It was a tribute to style icons, from timeless legends to modern trailblazers, as Hindustan Times completed 100 years as the voice of the nation. Here’s a look at the winners list, featuring stars who truly shine brightest of them all: Winners of HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2025

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja —The Global Style Icon: If fashion is a language, she speaks it fluently, instinctively and always ahead of the curve

Subodh Gupta — The Visionary Aesthete: His artistic vision extends far beyond the canvas — it is a fusion of heritage and innovation

Shikhar Dhawan — The Maverick of Style: Fearless on the field, undeniably charismatic off it — his presence is as commanding as his cover drive

Farhan Akhtar — The Renaissance Man: Actor, director, musician, poet — he is a master of many arts, and his style reflects his inherent versatility

Abhishek Bachchan — The Quintessential Gentleman: With an unmatched charm and an understated sense of style, he embodies classic sophistication with a modern edge

Sunil Sethi — The Maestro of Indian Design: Few have shaped Indian design as profoundly as he has. A custodian of craftsmanship and a champion of homegrown designers, he blends refinement with influence

Manish Malhotra — The Maestro of Fashion: A man who needs no introduction in the world of fashion. First ever costume designer to become a couturier, he knows style like no one else

Shilpa Shetty Kundra — The Evergreen Sensation: An actor who has managed to look drop-dead gorgeous, no matter what she chose to wear. A true style icon

Akshay Kumar — The Timeless Trailblazer: In an industry where trends shift overnight, he remains a constant — seamlessly dapper, endlessly adaptable

AR Rahman — The Maestro of Melody and Minimalism: Some create songs; he creates universes. His music isn’t just heard — it’s felt, lived and remembered. And like his music, his style is polished and individualistic

Rekha — The Eternal Enchantress: Draped in opulent Kanjeevarams, adorned with layers of gold jewellery, and defined by her bold red lips, she is poetry in motion — a symbol of cinematic royalty and old-world charm

Apart from celebrating India’s Most Stylish icons, the evening also witnessed an exclusive fashion showcase by star designer Manish Malhotra. Featuring the legendary Mumtaz, the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the stunning Urmila Matondkar, and Gen-Z’s style icon Khushi Kapoor, his show paid tribute to the timeless fashion of Indian cinema over the decades.

If you were a mirror on the wall, who would you choose as the most stylish of them all?