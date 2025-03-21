Japanese man can’t believe Shraddha Kapoor isn’t 22, tries to guess Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s age in viral video

Apart from being talented performers, our beloved Bollywood actors are also beautiful inside and out. On top of this, they are so versatile that when you watch them in a film, you see just the character and not the actor. So much so that Alia Bhatt can convincingly play a 16 year old as well as a 30 year old in the same film — Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor aced the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, from the age of 17 to her late 40s, in Haseena Parkar (2017). So when a Japanese man tried to guess their age, it was obviously a task. Japanese content creator tries to guess Shraddha, Alia and Katrina's age

We are talking about an Instagram reel, shared by IndoJapan content creator Nikhil Tripathi, which has gone viral on the internet. In this reel, Nikhil quizzes his fellow content creator Riki from Japan about the age of Bollywood beauties after showing their pictures to him. In this clip, Riki guesses that Shraddha Kapoor is 22 years old. When Nikhil tells her that the actor is actually 38 years old, Riki’s jaw drops in disbelief. Nikhil goes on to show him Alia Bhatt’s photo. This time, learning from the previous answer, Riki gets it almost right. But he is left in awe once again when he finds out Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s age.

Riki is convinced that Anushka doesn’t look a day over 24 years. On learning that the actor is 36 years old, Riki responds, "Honestly she doesn’t look 36.” He goes on to add, “Indians are amazing. Beautiful.” Well, we will have to agree here. Meanwhile, he thinks Katrina (41) is 31. When Nikhil tells him Katrina’s age, Riki is in awe as he calls her ‘super beautiful’. Most netizens had a fun time watching this clip, but some were upset with the picture that Nikhil used of Alia. One such fan stated, “That’s not fare with alia’s picture you should’ve choose a better pic😢 she literally looks like a baby,” whereas another claimed, “You could have shown a better picture of Alia.. She literally looks like she's in her early 20s.”

Apart from being skilled actors, our beloved Bollywood divas are also timeless beauties and this video is proof!