Kesari Chapter 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar is incredible in his finest film yet; ‘I didn’t even blink…’

Back in 2019, Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar left audiences with goosebumps when he brought Kesari to theatres, where fans witnessed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. The Anurag Singh directorial left a lasting impact, becoming one of Akshay’s finest films yet. Well, Akshay is now returning to the silver screen with Kesari Chapter 2, this time with a new story and a new cast. Also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial Kesari Chapter 2 follows the aftermath, the untold story, of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Ahead of the film’s release this Friday, makers held a special screening in Delhi and much to our delight, the first review is now out. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in Kesari Chapter 2

In Kesari, Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of a brave soldier in the Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army. This time in Kesari Chapter 2, fans will witness him as C. Sankaran Nair — a lawyer who fought against the British Raj and uncovered the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. After catching a screening of Kesari 2, reviewing the film, lawyer and politician Charu Pragya tweeted: “Watching the screening of #KesariChapter2, half way though the movie and I didn’t even blink in the first half! INCREDIBLE! Take a bow @akshaykumar. Your finest yet! Thank you @HardeepSPuri Sir for organising this.”

A few days ago, actor Rana Daggubati had also reviewed Akshay, Ananya and Madhavan’s film. The Baahubali star had tweeted, “Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages. We @SureshProdns will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by @akshaykumar @ActorMadhavan @ananyapandayy #KesariChapter2.”

Based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on April 18. Are you looking forward to this exciting courtroom drama?