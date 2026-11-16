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Sai Pallavi requests Dhanush to continue to act at OM event, hopes he doesn't quit acting for politics like Vijay

At the pre-release event for OM: Chapter One, Sai Pallavi wished Dhanush well and urged him not to leave films for politics.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 08:35:36 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Sai Pallavi is currently enjoying the success of Ramayana and is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, OM: Chapter One. At the film's pre-release event, she made an emotional request to Dhanush, urging him to continue acting and not give up films, as Vijay did after entering politics.

Sai Pallavi's request to Dhanush

Sai Pallavi hopes and prays Dhanush doesn't quit acting like Vijay.
Sai Pallavi hopes and prays Dhanush doesn't quit acting like Vijay.

During her speech at the event, Sai revealed that she had spotted political flags on her way to the venue and joked that it almost felt like a "political gathering". She then turned to Dhanush and wished him well before making her feelings about his acting career clear. Referring to Vijay's political move, Sai Pallavi said, "Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act."

Deep Dive

Why did Sai Pallavi ask Dhanush to continue acting?

Sai Pallavi said Dhanush’s performances and realistic stories have a lasting impact on audiences. She said she hoped he would keep acting because people would miss him as an actor.

Has Dhanush confirmed that he is entering politics?

No. The articles say Dhanush has not responded to speculation about a possible political entry. The rumours followed comments by his father and a speech Dhanush gave at a fan-organised event.

Why did Sai Pallavi compare Dhanush’s situation with Vijay’s?

Sai referred to Vijay stopping acting after entering politics and said she hoped Dhanush would not give up films if he chose a different path. She made the appeal at the pre-release event for OM: Chapter One.
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Rumours about Dhanush's possible political entry began in June this year, when his father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja appeared to hint at the actor's plans. Asked about the speculation at an event, he gave a vague response: “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't.” He also remarked that not just his son but his grandsons, too, had the right to enter politics if they wished.

Later, in July, Dhanush's speech at a fan-organised blood donation camp, in which he urged people to find a purpose bigger than cinema, left fans convinced that the actor might enter politics. However, Dhanush is yet to respond to the rumours. The speculation comes amid Vijay's political victory with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and his subsequent appointment as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

About OM: Chapter One

The spy action thriller, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Indrans. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film marks Dhanush's 55th outing as a lead actor. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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