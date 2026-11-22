Sai Pallavi is earning rave reviews for her performance in OM. The Tamil film released in theatres on November 20. It also stars Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela. The actor who has had a busy month with back-to-back releases in Ramayana and now OM, made sure to see how the audience is responding to her work. On Saturday evening, Sai made a surprise visit to a theatre to see audience reactions first-hand.

Sai Pallavi surprises fans

Sai Pallavi thanked audience for their love to OM. more less

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In a video that was shared by the fan club of the actor on X, Sai was seen visiting Nexus Vijaya Mall (PVR Palazzo), in Vadapalani, Chennai. The actor made a quick stop at the theatre right after returning from the opening of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2026) in Goa, where she had attended the inaugural ceremony as a guest.

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{{^usCountry}} Sai was seen entering the theatre and waving at the audience seated inside. They were surprised to see the actor and started cheering. Several security personnel were also present around the actor. The audience told Sai that they loved her work in the film, to which she responded with thanks. She also got up near the theatre screen to get a better view of the audience and thanked them with folded hands for all the love towards the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai was seen entering the theatre and waving at the audience seated inside. They were surprised to see the actor and started cheering. Several security personnel were also present around the actor. The audience told Sai that they loved her work in the film, to which she responded with thanks. She also got up near the theatre screen to get a better view of the audience and thanked them with folded hands for all the love towards the film. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor plays a CBI officer named Nithya Reddy who is tasked with investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. For the role, Sai had to cut her hair short for the part, which came as a shock to her parents. Sai added that she trusted Rajkumar and the script demanded this hairstyle, where the look will be apt for the film. Sai trusted the script and the director and said okay for cutting her hair. The actor also covered her hair with a scarf during the shoot so that the look did not get leaked so long before release.

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Sai worked with Rajkumar in his debut film Amaran. The film was a huge success and even earned him the National Award for Best Director.

About OM

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 stars Dhanush as a woodcutter, with Mammootty in a pivotal role. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop. Naseeruddin Shah is part of the project too, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.