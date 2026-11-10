Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya's action film beats Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, film nears 100 crore despite over 40% dip on Tuesday

Actor Suriya is having a memorable year at the box office, with his latest release, Scene, adding to a successful run of films in 2026. The Tamil action drama has emerged as his third theatrical success this year, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film has continued to attract audiences during its opening week, although its collections witnessed a major dip on Tuesday, November 10, coinciding with Bhai Dooj, in comparison to Monday, post the celebrations of Diwali festivities.

Scene box office collection

Suriya's Tamil action drama Scene is set to enter ₹100 crore club.

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Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Scene collected ₹11.81 crore net on Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to ₹96.36 crore in five days. The film had earned ₹21.40 crore on its first Monday after Diwali, making Tuesday's collection a drop of around 44.81%. Despite the decline, the film is now less than ₹4 crore short of the ₹100 crore mark. It will look to cross the milestone in the next few days as it wraps up its first week at the box office.

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Deep Dive How much did Scene collect at the box office on Day 5? Scene earned ₹11.81 crore net in India on Day 5, taking its five-day India net total to ₹96.36 crore. It was less than ₹4 crore short of the ₹100 crore mark. Why did Scene's box office collection drop on Tuesday? Scene’s Tuesday collection fell about 44.81% from Monday’s ₹21.40 crore. The drop coincided with Bhai Dooj, following the post-Diwali festivities. How did Scene perform on Day 5 compared with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons? Scene’s five-day India net total of ₹96.36 crore was ahead of Karuppu’s ₹95.05 crore after five days. Vishwanath & Sons had collected ₹72.30 crore in India by Day 5.

A look at Suriya's other releases in 2026

In comparison, Suriya's other release this year, Karuppu, had collected ₹12.75 crore net across 6,093 shows on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to ₹95.05 crore. Scene has managed to stay ahead of that figure. Meanwhile, Vishwanath and Sons recorded a comparatively lower collection of ₹6.35 crore net across 5,021 shows on Day 5. Its total India net collection stood at ₹72.30 crore.

About Scene

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{{^usCountry}} In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose swagger and attitude make him stand out. His arrival at the prison leaves the inmates behaving unusually. However, things take an unexpected turn when a secret about him comes to light, forcing him to take up an investigation. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose swagger and attitude make him stand out. His arrival at the prison leaves the inmates behaving unusually. However, things take an unexpected turn when a secret about him comes to light, forcing him to take up an investigation. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut. {{/usCountry}}

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Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is backed by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment along with the newly launched Zhagaram Studios. The cast also includes Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Suriya truly has fun poking fun at himself and his character in Scene, and it shows. He just might have a hat trick on his hands after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Naslen also revels in playing someone with the face of an angel and the cunningness of a jinn. Nazriya is effortless as a woman who does not let her trauma define her. Given the seriousness of the core story of Scene, this film could’ve gone either way. But Jithu remains sensitive and punches up instead of down, leaving you with a Diwali film that crackles.”