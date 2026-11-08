Scene worldwide box office collection day 2: Suriya's star power ensures film crosses ₹80 crore, beating Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Scene collected ₹18.00 crore on its second day of release overseas. It took its total overseas gross to ₹35.75 crore so far. Therefore, the total worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹81.65 crore.

Scene collected ₹20.35 crore on its second day of release from 5,687 shows. The highest share came from the Tamil shows, which contributed ₹16.50 crore, while the Telugu shows made ₹3.85 crore. Its opening day haul stood at ₹19.15 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹45.90 Cr and total India net collections to ₹39.50 crore so far.

Suriya is on his way to score a hattrick with Scene. The star delivered consecutive superhits with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons earlier this year, both crossing above ₹200 crore globally. Scene is his third release of the year, which hit theatres just ahead of the Diwali weekend. It looks set to do well too, given its bumper start at the box office.

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

Scene has managed to overpower the two day haul of Suriya's previous releases. Karuppu collected ₹74.91 crore worldwide in two days, while Vishwanath & Sons managed to collect ₹74.47 crore. All eyes are on how Scene performs in the next few days to break even. Karuppu became Suriya’s highest-grosser and brought in ₹310.12 crore in its lifetime, while Vishwanath & Sons collected ₹209.46 crore.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

“But Scene is not just all fun or one expected scene after another, because once the ball gets rolling, Jithu still finds a way to keep you on your toes. You never really know what comes next, even if it might not all land. He even brings humour to fight scenes, which could easily veer into your same old commercial trope territory. One particular fight sequence involving Inba and Maya is as hilarious as they come,” read an excerpt from the HT review of Scene.