Scene worldwide box office collection day 5: Suriya film sees sharp dip as Ramayana blitz finally gets to it, inches towards 200 crore

The inevitable finally happened on Tuesday. After opening well on Friday and sustaining a healthy momentum for its first four days, Suriya’s new release, Scene, finally saw its first big dip as Ramayana continued to draw audiences and push competition. The scene failed to capitalise on the Bhai Dooj holiday on Tuesday, with collections dropping by more than 50% that day.

Scene box office update

Suriya plays a cop in Jithu Madhavan's Tamil debut film Scene.

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Scene had a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, where it weathered the Ramayana storm in its first weekend. The film earned ₹63 crore net domestically in its first weekend. On Monday, it maintained the pace, bringing in an additional ₹21 crore, taking its four-day domestic earnings to an impressive ₹84.40 crore net. However, on Tuesday, Scene registered a 40% drop in the domestic market, earning ₹12.85 crore in net revenue. This takes the film’s total domestic haul after five days to ₹97 crore net ( ₹113 crore gross). The film is still outpacing Suriya’s other two hits from 2026 - Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons.

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Overseas, Scene has been a stupendous success. It has earned $6.5 million in international markets, with each of its first three days bringing in a million-dollar haul. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to over ₹174 crore. The film should look to cross the ₹200-crore mark in the next two days. Once it does so, Suriya will become the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single year. Only Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved the feat before him. The actor's previous two films released in 2026, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, earned ₹305 crore and ₹210 crore, respectively. The actor is chasing Rajinikanth's crown as the highest-grossing Tamil actor of the year, but for that to happen, Scene would need to earn ₹150 crore more worldwide.

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About Scene

{{^usCountry}} In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film. {{/usCountry}}

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The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.