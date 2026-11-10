Scene box office collection day 5: Suriya's action film beats Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, film nears ₹100 crore despite over 40% dip on Tuesday
The Tamil action drama, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has emerged as Suriya's third theatrical success this year, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.
Actor Suriya is having a memorable year at the box office, with his latest release, Scene, adding to a successful run of films in 2026. The Tamil action drama has emerged as his third theatrical success this year, following Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film has continued to attract audiences during its opening week, although its collections witnessed a major dip on Tuesday, November 10, coinciding with Bhai Dooj, in comparison to Monday, post the celebrations of Diwali festivities.
Scene box office collection
Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that Scene collected ₹11.81 crore net on Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to ₹96.36 crore in five days. The film had earned ₹21.40 crore on its first Monday after Diwali, making Tuesday's collection a drop of around 44.81%. Despite the decline, the film is now less than ₹4 crore short of the ₹100 crore mark. It will look to cross the milestone in the next few days as it wraps up its first week at the box office.
Deep Dive
A look at Suriya's other releases in 2026
In comparison, Suriya's other release this year, Karuppu, had collected ₹12.75 crore net across 6,093 shows on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to ₹95.05 crore. Scene has managed to stay ahead of that figure. Meanwhile, Vishwanath and Sons recorded a comparatively lower collection of ₹6.35 crore net across 5,021 shows on Day 5. Its total India net collection stood at ₹72.30 crore.
About Scene
In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose swagger and attitude make him stand out. His arrival at the prison leaves the inmates behaving unusually. However, things take an unexpected turn when a secret about him comes to light, forcing him to take up an investigation. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut.
Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film is backed by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment along with the newly launched Zhagaram Studios. The cast also includes Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj.
An excerpt from Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Suriya truly has fun poking fun at himself and his character in Scene, and it shows. He just might have a hat trick on his hands after Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Naslen also revels in playing someone with the face of an angel and the cunningness of a jinn. Nazriya is effortless as a woman who does not let her trauma define her. Given the seriousness of the core story of Scene, this film could’ve gone either way. But Jithu remains sensitive and punches up instead of down, leaving you with a Diwali film that crackles.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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