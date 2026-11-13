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Scene worldwide box office collection day 7: Suriya becomes 1st Tamil star with three 200-crore hits in a year as film crosses milestone

Suriya is the first actor from Tamil cinema and the third Indian to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single calendar year.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 11:16:00 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Scene, the new action entertainer from Jithu Madhavan, has inched past the 200-crore mark despite a drop in daily collections after the Diwali break. The Suriya-starrer seems to have been affected by the avalanche of Ramayana collections in Tamil Nadu. Yet, crossing this milestone is significant, as it makes Suriya the first actor from Tamil cinema to deliver three 200-crore hits in a single year.

Scene box office update

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.
Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.

Scene had a strong opening in Tamil Nadu, where it weathered the Ramayana storm in its first weekend. The film earned 63 crore net domestically in its first weekend, adding 21 crore on Monday. But thereafter, it has been concerning for the Suriya-starrer. After consecutive 35-40% drops on Tuesday and Wednesday, Scene again saw its daily collections fall by 24% on Thursday. The film earned just 6.10 crore net on Thursday. However, this was enough to take its domestic haul to 111.50 crore net ( 129 crore gross) in its opening week. The only matter of concern is that Scene is no longer outpacing Karuppu, Suriya’s biggest hit of the year. However, it is still tracking better than the actor’s other big hit in 2026 - Viswanath and Sons.

Deep Dive

How much did Scene earn worldwide after its first week?

Scene crossed ₹200 crore in worldwide gross collections during its first week. Its domestic opening-week haul was ₹111.50 crore net, while its overseas collection reached $7.5 million.

Why did Scene's box office collections slow down after Diwali?

Scene’s daily collections fell after the Diwali break, with the film also facing competition from Ramayana in Tamil Nadu. Its overseas earnings slowed too after each of its first three days brought in a million-dollar haul.

How did Scene help Suriya set a box office record?

Scene became Suriya’s third film to cross ₹200 crore worldwide in 2026, alongside Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons. This made him the first actor from Tamil cinema to achieve three ₹200-crore hits in a single year.
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With Scene passing 200 crore, Suriya has three films crossing that milestone in 2026. Karuppu earned over 300 crore, while Viswanath and Sons grossed 209 crore worldwide. This makes Suriya the first actor from the Tamil film industry to deliver three such hits in a single year.

Suriya's splendid 2026
FilmIndia netWorldwide gross
Karuppu 198 crore 310 crore
Viswanath and Sons 122 crore 209 crore
Scene 111 crore 200 crore

Across India, only two actors have done it before - Akshay Kumar in 2019 and Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Interestingly, Akshay had four such films in 2019 - Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, had two 1000-crore blockbusters (Pathaan and Jawan) and one 400-crore hit (Dunki) in 2023.

About Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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