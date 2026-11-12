Scene box office collection day 7: Suriya and Naslen-starrer shows dip post Diwali holidays after crossing ₹100 crore mark

Actor Suriya is having his best year at the box office, delivering three consecutive hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene. The latest release, a crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, released to widely positive reviews upon release on November 6 and managed to cross the ₹100 crore"> ₹100 crore mark within its first week. Let us take a look at how the film is faring now. Suriya in a still from Scene.

Scene box office update Scene had a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and collected ₹19.15 crore on its first day of release. The next day, the film saw some growth and earned ₹20.35 crore. Sunday saw more growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film showed great pull too, earning ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film has managed to collect ₹6.10 crore, its lowest single-day haul yet. This takes the total box office collection to ₹111.55 crore after seven days of release. The majority of the earnings have come from the original Tamil version, as the film collected ₹4.50 crore from the 3,641 shows in the language and ₹1.60 crore from the Telugu version. All eyes are on how the film performs on the second weekend and whether it manages to show growth and cross the ₹150 crore mark by Sunday.