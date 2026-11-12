Scene box office collection day 7: Suriya and Naslen-starrer shows dip post Diwali holidays after crossing ₹100 crore mark
Scene also stars Nazriya Nazim, who returned to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years.
Actor Suriya is having his best year at the box office, delivering three consecutive hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene. The latest release, a crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, released to widely positive reviews upon release on November 6 and managed to cross the ₹100 crore"> ₹100 crore mark within its first week. Let us take a look at how the film is faring now.
Scene box office update
Scene had a solid start to its box-office run as it released two days before Diwali. It braved competition from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and collected ₹19.15 crore on its first day of release. The next day, the film saw some growth and earned ₹20.35 crore. Sunday saw more growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film showed great pull too, earning ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.
The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film has managed to collect ₹6.10 crore, its lowest single-day haul yet. This takes the total box office collection to ₹111.55 crore after seven days of release. The majority of the earnings have come from the original Tamil version, as the film collected ₹4.50 crore from the 3,641 shows in the language and ₹1.60 crore from the Telugu version. All eyes are on how the film performs on the second weekend and whether it manages to show growth and cross the ₹150 crore mark by Sunday.
All about Scene
In Scene, Suriya plays Inbaraaj, a police officer whose swagger and attitude make him stand out. His arrival at the prison leaves the inmates behaving unusually. However, things take an unexpected turn when a secret about him comes to light, forcing him to take up an investigation. The investigation takes Inbaraj back to an old case that bears a striking resemblance to a series of murders he had previously solved, involving a killer known as the 'perfume killer'. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years, while Naslen makes his Tamil debut.
At the recently held press meet, Jithu confirmed that Romancham 2 is the only sequel he has officially announced and dispelled rumours of a sequel to Scene. Romancham was his debut as a director, which released in 2023. He said, “I have only announced the Romancham 2 sequel. Aavesham 2 and Scene 2 are just assumptions. I haven't announced them.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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