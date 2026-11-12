Scene director Jithu Madhavan dispels rumours of a sequel to Suriya-starrer as it crosses ₹200 crore worldwide

"Aavesham 2 was told at one stage, but there are no discussions or confirmations yet. There are a lot of factors to consider before making a sequel, and we have to do it at the right time," he said. Aavesham starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and went on to become a blockbuster upon release in 2024.

At the press meet, Jithu confirmed that Romancham 2 is the only sequel he has officially announced. Romancham was his debut as a director, which released in 2023. He added, “I have only announced the Romancham 2 sequel. Aavesham 2 and Scene 2 are just assumptions. I haven't announced them.”

Jithu Madhavan is basking in the success of his latest directorial release, Scene. The Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead role opened to rave reviews and is doing great business at the box office. It has already crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within its first week of release. Amid this, the cast and crew met for a press-meet where Jithu confirmed that the theory about Scene 2 is just an assumption.

In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks Nazriya Nazim's return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

Overseas, Scene has been a stupendous success. It has earned $6.5 million in international markets, with each of its first three days bringing in a million-dollar haul. Suriya became the first Tamil star and only the third Indian actor to deliver three ₹200-crore hits in a single year. Only Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved the feat before him. The actor's previous two films released in 2026, Karuppu and Viswanath and Sons, earned ₹305 crore and ₹210 crore, respectively. The actor is chasing Rajinikanth's crown as the highest-grossing Tamil actor of the year, but for that to happen, Scene would need to earn ₹150 crore more worldwide.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film stated, "A scene referencing a famous song from Avatharam (1995) is entwined with a reference to a famous scene from Ghajini (2005), which goes from funny to borderline sad. As sad as a Jithu film can get, that is. It feels like there’s a reason why Nazriya’s character is named Maya, a reference to Kaakha Kaakha (2003).

But Scene is not just all fun or one expected scene after another, because once the ball gets rolling, Jithu still finds a way to keep you on your toes. You never really know what comes next, even if it might not all land. He even brings humour to fight scenes, which could easily veer into your same old commercial trope territory. One particular fight sequence involving Inba and Maya is as hilarious as they come."