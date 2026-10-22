Singer Krishnaraj dies at 75, days after his frequent collaborator Deva's death; CM Vijay expresses shock, Chinmayi calls it a difficult week

Singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy has died in Chennai at the age of 75. It has been a long week for Tamil film music lovers, with music composer Deva dying on October 17. Krishnaraj and Deva were frequent collaborators and delivered memorable hits. Deva’s nephew, actor Karthik Sabesh, also died on October 20.

Singer Krishnaraj dies at 75

Singer Krishnaraj's death comes days after composer Deva's death.

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On Thursday, news broke that singer Krishnaraj died at the age of 75. The cause of his death remains unknown at the time of writing. A report by The Hindu cited sources saying that his body will be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, on Friday morning. Playback singer Anuradha Sriram rushed to pay tribute to the singer at his Chennai home and pay condolences to his family. The singer recently broke down at Deva’s death and was seen getting emotional at Krishnaraj’s home while talking to his family.

CM Vijay, Chinmayi, Sujatha Mohan express shock

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Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamil actor C Joseph Vijay posted a tribute in Tamil on X (formerly Twitter) for Krishnaraj, “I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to the news, writing, “Oh God. This is a reallly tough week.” Singer Sujatha Mohan also expressed shock, writing, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also reacted to the news, writing, “Oh God. This is a reallly tough week.” Singer Sujatha Mohan also expressed shock, writing, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sarathkumar recalls their association

Sarathkumar recalled his association with Krishnaraj, writing in Tamil, “The demise of the renowned playback singer Krishnaraj brings immense sorrow. In Tamil cinema, his voice graced over 300 songs, and the songs I acted in—“Paasamulla Sooriyane” from the film Vinnukkum Mannukkum, “Thaayae Thirisoolee” from Simmarasie, “Sokku Sundari” from Moovendar, “Karuda Karuda” from Natpukaga, the sorrowful song from Meesaikkaara Nanban, and “Naalu Vaarthai Pesalaiae” from Periya Kaaval Thozhil—remain close to my heart.”

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He also added, “Through the richness of his voice and his emotionally charged renditions, he will forever live in the hearts of music lovers, and his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of music. While praying to the divine for his soul to attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his grieving family, relatives, fellow artists, and all music practitioners who mourn his loss. #krishnaraj.”

About Krishnaraj’s legacy

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Krishnaraj worked as a weaver before he pursued music and learned how to play instruments. He would sing with troupes and at religious events while looking for a big break in the film industry. His first recorded song was for an unreleased film titled Adhikaalai Subavelai, which was composed by Deva.

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His breakthrough came in the 1990s, with the singer and Deva becoming frequent collaborators for hit songs through the 2000s, too. The song Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from 1997’s Porkkaalam remains memorable. It was even played at the state funeral of former Singapore President, SR Nathan, to fulfil one of his last wishes.