Chinmayi Sripaada says she was stand-in for Shreya Ghoshal; learnt Jodi Jodi song from Ramayana last minute before performance
AR Rahman impressed fans with the wedding song Jodi Jodi from Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana.
The audio launch event for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 was held in Chennai on Wednesday evening. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada performed the wedding song Jodi Jodi from the film, leaving fans impressed. Later, she stated that she rehearsed at the last minute for the song composed by AR Rahman and originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
Chinmayi on singing Jodi Jodi from Ramayana
After performing Jodi Jodi at the Ramayana event, Chinmayi was showered with love from fans who appreciated her rendition. While some thought that Chinmayi had sung the Tamil version of the song, which sees Shreya’s vocals in Hindi, the singer clarified that she was a stand-in. She also revealed that she had rehearsed at the last minute before her performance.
Chinmayi referred to the Tamil version of the song, Judi Jodi, and wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account, “Judi Jodi is beautifully sung originally by the Goat Shreya Ghoshal. I was a stand in and learned the song literally at the very last minute.” She also thanked Rahman for giving her the opportunity to sing it on stage, adding, “I am grateful for the opportunity and to my Guru, Rahman Sir.”
Deep Dive
The song Jodi Jodi has yet to be released by the makers of Ramayana and T-Series. It is also not a part of the jukebox they had released. When a fan wrote, “Mam you also sang it very beautifullly!! And Infact we heard the song first time in your voice only,” Chinmayi replied, “Thank you for your kindness.” She also clarified to another fan that Mangal Rang was also sung by Shreya for the film, not her.
This is not the first time Rahman roped in Chinmayi to perform a song originally sung by another singer for the film. Her rendition of Muththa Mazhai at the Thug Life event last year remains memorable. Dhee sang it for the film, though Chinmayi’s version still remains widely loved. Back then, too, the singer was a stand-in for the original singer, who couldn’t perform for various reasons.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, the cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta also star in it. The first part is hitting screens on November 5 for Diwali, and the second part will be released in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.