AR Rahman's Ramayana wedding song Jodi Jodi wins praise, fans apologise to him after Ravana Tandav criticism: 'God-level stuff’
After early criticism of AR Rahman’s score for Ramayana’s Ravana Tandav, the album launch prompted praise and apologies.
Music composer AR Rahman faced criticism for his score for the Ramayana song Ravana Tandav, with many expressing disappointment and calling it a mediocre track. However, the audience's reaction took a 180-degree turn after the film's music album was launched at a grand event in Chennai. The wedding song Jodi Jodi has received particular praise, with many even predicting an Oscar for Rahman.
Internet impressed with Ramayana's wedding song, Jodi Jodi
Jodi Jodi was performed by Chinmayi Sripada at the album launch event in Chennai. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, the song has been praised for its devotional feel, with many calling it a masterpiece and the best song from Ramayana. The song, along with the Vanvas theme and Mangal Rang, has not yet been released on YouTube. However, clips from Chinmayi's live performance at the event have mesmerised listeners online.
Praising the song and Rahman's music, one person commented, "Why the song sounds like THOSE end of 90s and Early 20s PEAK emotional songs ! It's PEAK PEAK PEAK... Gave me vibes of the era of 90s - 2015." Another wrote, "This has that old Indian song feeling....which got lost somewhere. Just plain beautiful vocals being the star." A third comment read, "This is god level stuff." Another listener wrote, "Peak Mithila wedding vibes. Anyone from Bihar will know what ARR cooked here."
Deep Dive
Before the album launch, the Ramayana makers released Ravana Tandav on Dussehra. The song featured Yash as Ravana performing the Tandav to the Shiv Stotram. However, Rahman's score received a mixed response online, with some viewers criticising the music and asking producer Namit Malhotra to replace the composer in the sequel. Following the album launch and live performances of songs such as Mangal Rang and Jodi Jodi, several listeners appeared to reconsider their earlier criticism and apologised to Rahman.
One person commented, "To the people who were criticising ARR and doubting him for the film, including myself. We all should apologise to ARR for doubting his skills." Another wrote, "Louder apologies for doubting Rahman." A third comment read, "Hands down Rahman. I'm really sorry. i will again say: you ruined my afternoon yesterday, and now you've ruined my entire rest of the month for now. I felt goosebumps while listening to music. that's so peak." Another listener commented, "Oscar-level stuff man."
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore and is among the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.
The film is planned as a two-part saga, with the first part scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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