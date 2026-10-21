Music composer Devi Sri Prasad happy to have sung Ramayana song Ravana Tandav in Telugu; calls AR Rahman a ‘musical cyclone’ amid criticism
AR Rahman composed music for the new Ravana Tandav song from Ramayana which sees Yash perform the Shiva tandav. It received mixed responses.
A new song titled Ravana Tandav was released from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana on Wednesday. The video shows Yash’s Ravana performing the Shiva tandav before he rises to power and takes over Lanka. Devi Sri Prasad, who sang the Telugu version of it, titled Ravana Tandavam, was all praise for composer AR Rahman despite the criticism.
Devi Sri Prasad happy to have sung Ramayana song
Music composer DSP re-posted the video of Ravana Tandavam on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about how happy he was to sing for Ramayana. He also addressed Rahman by his Tamil moniker ‘isaipuyal’, which translates to ‘musical cyclone’ or ‘music storm’ in the post. His X post read, “Happy to have sung this song #RavanaThandav in the MUSIC of ISAIPUYAL @arrahman Sir…Honoured to be a part of this Magnificient Project #Ramayana. Hope U all Love this Track. @TSeries @tseriessouth.”
The Hindi version of Ravana Tandav was sung by Vishal Dadlani. GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander sang the Tamil version. Ravi Basrur sang in Kannada and Yadu Krishnan K in Malayalam. The song is named Ravana Tandavam in all the South Indian versions.
Criticism for Ravana Tandav from Ramayana
DSP’s praise for Rahman comes amid criticism for Rahman’s composition for Ravana Tandav. The song left many disappointed, and the post was also inundated with comments of fans making their disappointment known. “Dear Devi. @arrahman disappointed and unfit here. He just given music what he paid but imagine what it would have been if it is given to you/Keeravani. This is Shiva Tandav Bro,” read one comment.
“Sorry to say but it's an average song. Bar of expectations is very high and this song missed it. Not saying your fault though,” commented another fan. “Sorry but nope,” commented one X user. However, others were happy, with one comment referencing DSP’s music and song for Jr NTR’s 2017 film Jai Lava Kusa, writing, “Sirr, @ThisIsDSP & Ravana musical combination is always intense. Then, for Tarak gaaru... Now, for Yash gaaru. #DeviSriPrasad voice lo unde power veru (the power in Devi Sri Prasad’s voice is different) That too in @arrahman gaaru musical. #Ramayana perfect singer choice.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 will be released in theatres on November 5, in time for Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram in the film, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The second part will be released in theatres for Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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