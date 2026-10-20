Ranbir Kapoor surprises Hyderabad fans with Telugu speech at pre-release Ramayana event: ‘I hope I have not said anything wrong’

At the event, Ranbir first spoke in English, thanking fans for accepting him and his work. He assured them that he would give his best to make the film a memorable experience in theatres. He said, “To all my Telugu-speaking friends, all my brothers and sisters from all over the world. I want to thank you for accepting me and my work. I will promise that I will always work hard so that I can give you all some cinematic experience on the big screen.”

The event was organised ahead of the film's theatrical release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it will be distributed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). With its ambitious scale and a star cast led by Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film has been building anticipation among audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor made a special effort to connect with his Telugu-speaking fans at the Hyderabad event for Ramayana : Rise of a Legend on Monday. The actor, who will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, surprised the audience by addressing them in Telugu. His attempt was met with loud cheers, while co-star Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, watched with a smile.

He then continued in Telugu, earning an enthusiastic response from the audience. "Hyderabad ku raavadam naaku epudu pratyekame. Mee prema, abhimaanam naaku chala villuvenavi (Coming to Hyderabad is always special for me. Your love and affection are very valuable to me)," he continued.

Ranbir Kapoor on the significance of Ramayana During his address, Ranbir spoke about the values at the heart of the epic and what audiences could expect from the film. He described Ramayana as a story that continues to resonate across generations, going beyond its place in mythology.

“Jai Shri Ram! Greetings to everyone. Some stories do not need to be told because they live on with us. Ramayana is one such story. Ramayana is a wonderful journey that teaches us how to be a great father, a good son, a loving husband and a true friend. When you watch this film, it will not feel like you are simply watching a movie. You will undoubtedly experience something extraordinary. This is a film that inspires goodness in all of us."

He added, “Namit Malhotra has brought this film to life with an extraordinary vision. Director Nitesh Tiwari has crafted it beautifully, and I thank him for making me a part of this film. Rakul’s performance in this film is very different and will surprise all of you. My journey with Sai Pallavi on this film has been a memorable experience. Whenever I saw her on the sets, I genuinely felt as though I was looking at Goddess Sita herself. I cannot imagine anyone other than her playing this character. If I had a brother, he would be like Ravi. Rocking Star Yash is a wonderful family man. He left his family, his city and everything behind to be a part of Ramayana. I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does.”

"Dil Raju garu has been a tremendous supporter of films across different languages. I hope to collaborate with him on many more projects in the future. Thank you to the Telugu audience and all my brothers here for accepting me with so much love. We will undoubtedly deliver a grand big-screen cinematic experience to all of you. Thank you so much. Hyderabad has always been a special place for me. Your love and affection mean a great deal to me. Let’s meet in the theatres. Jai Shri Ram!” the actor concluded his speech.