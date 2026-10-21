New Ramayana song Ravana Tandav gets mixed reactions online: Yash gets applause but some fans want AR Rahman replaced in sequel

The video features Yash as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film. The one-minute-and-55-second sequence showcases Ravana's devotion to Lord Shiva and is set to the Shiv Tandav Stotram. It opens with Ravana cutting his palm with a dagger and applying a Tripundra tilak to his forehead before performing a ritual. He then performs aarti in front of a large idol of Lord Shiva before performing the Tandav. The video also offers glimpses of Yash's commanding and intense presence as Ravana through a series of montage shots.

The makers of Ramayana have released the film's second song, Ravana Tandav, featuring Yash as Ravana, on the occasion of Dussehra. While Yash's performance has impressed viewers, AR Rahman 's music has left many online disappointed, with several criticising the composer for making a track they expected to be energetic sound dull.

Written by Dr Kumar Vishwas and composed by AR Rahman, the Hindi version of the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani. While fans praised Yash's performance and the Tandav choreography, many expressed disappointment with the music. Some social media users called Rahman a "bad choice" for the film, while others even demanded that he be "replaced in the sequel".

One comment read, "AR Rahman is a bad choice for the movie." Another wrote, "Absolutely mid music from Rahman. Choosing him was a mistake for this movie." A third comment read, "Namit, it's not too late. I hope they change him in part 2, man; I was waiting for a banger." Another social media user suggested, "Replace Rahman with Ajay-Atul in sequel, they would kill it for sure." One more comment read, "ARR is past his prime. I knew taking Rahman was risky but boy is this disappointing."

AR Rahman is collaborating with German composer Hans Zimmer on the project. Zimmer, known for his work on films such as The Lion King, Gladiator and Dune, is making his debut in Indian cinema with the epic.

About Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore across its two parts. Based on Valmiki's Sanskrit epic, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in key roles.

Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first instalment set to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026.