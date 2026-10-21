Ramayana records a stellar start, advance booking collection crosses ₹3 crore 15 days before release; even tickets worth ₹2,700 are sold out in Mumbai
Ramayana collected ₹3.13 crore in its first 24 hours of advance bookings, selling 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows in 104 cities.
The advance booking for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, opened on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Within 24 hours, the highly anticipated film has recorded an encouraging start, with advance bookings worth over ₹3 crore across India, 15 days before its theatrical release. Here's a look at the film's day 1 advance booking figures ahead of its November 5 release.
Ramayana advance booking day 1
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected ₹3.13 crore in advance bookings, excluding blocked seats. The film has sold 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows in 104 cities. Its current occupancy stands at 11%.
Seats booking fast for November 5
On BookMyShow, advance bookings for the November 5 release are filling up quickly in the limited shows that have opened across cities. In New Delhi, some morning shows, including the 7:10 am screenings, have only a few seats left. In Mumbai, the PVR Phoenix Palladium IMAX screening, with tickets priced at ₹2,770, is sold out, while another tickets, priced at ₹1,550, is almost full.
Deep Dive
Ramayana Hindi version leads, Kannada market shows early interest
The Hindi version is driving the film's advance booking, accounting for around 95% of its gross collection through 3,474 shows. The Kannada market has also shown early interest, contributing around ₹25 lakh through 61 shows. The makers appear to be tapping into Yash's popularity in Karnataka, although only a limited number of Kannada shows have opened for advance booking so far. Bookings for Tamil and Telugu shows have yet to open.
Comparison with Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest box office successes of 2026, and it remains to be seen whether Ramayana can challenge its dominance. In the first 24 hours of advance booking, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹7.80 crore for its opening day, excluding blocked seats.
In comparison, Ramayana has collected ₹3.13 crore without blocked seats in the first 24 hours of advance booking. However, with more shows expected to open, the film's advance booking figures could change as its release date approaches.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an adaptation of the Hindu epic of the same name. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic saga, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.