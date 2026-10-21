Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana made tax-free in West Bengal ahead of release, CM Suvendu Adhikari announces on Dussehra

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Adhikari said, "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files—all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata..."

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari 's ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, has been made tax-free in West Bengal. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made the announcement on Dussehra, ahead of the film's theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan area. He said, "We also carry a deep pain in our hearts regarding the incident at the Durga Puja pandal in Chorbagan area. From this very stage, we offered prayers for those affected as well. We observed a moment of silence. Everyone stands with the grieving family."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Shobana and Faisal Malik, among others, in key roles.

Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore for its two parts, the film is being planned as an ambitious cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

When the makers unveiled the film's first look, featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama, it received mixed reactions online. While some viewers questioned the actor's casting, others criticised the visual effects. However, the film's subsequent trailer received a more positive response from many viewers, with some noting the improvements made by the makers following audience feedback.

The film's distribution plans include Dil Raju in the Telugu-speaking states, Karan Johar in the Hindi-speaking market and Sony Pictures for its international release, according to the information provided.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Yash's Monster Mind Creations and DNEG, the film is planned as a two-part release. The first part is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

At a recent pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash urged fans to avoid nitpicking over the film's visual effects and to give the makers a fair chance. He said, "Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, he has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don't try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let's come together and show the world.”