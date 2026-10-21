Ranbir Kapoor makes gaffe in his good vs evil speech while promoting Ramayana in Kolkata on Dussehra
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash joined West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Tuesday for a Dussehra event.
On Tuesday, for Dussehra, the Ramayana team was in Kolkata to promote the film and attend an event in Salt Lake City with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, were present at the event on October 20. Ranbir spoke about the victory of good vs evil in his speech, but he made a gaffe, clips of which are now circulating on social media.
(Also Read: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad happy to have sung Ramayana song Ravana Tandav in Telugu; calls AR Rahman a ‘musical cyclone’ amid criticism)
Ranbir Kapoor makes gaffe during good vs evil speech
Ranbir spoke in Hindi and began his speech with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kolkata. “My greetings. It gives me great pleasure, and it’s an honour to celebrate Dussehra with all of you in the holy land of Kolkata. I thank the CM and every present here from my heart,” he said, with those present on stage clapping.
He then made the mix-up and said, “Dussehra reminds us of something beautiful. That no matter how strong evil is, at the end, it is goodness and honesty that perishes,” while he meant to say that good will always be victorious over evil. Those present on stage looked at each other and awkwardly clapped as Ranbir added, “So, spread love and happiness. And always try to walk a righteous path. I wish you all a happy Dussehra from the team of Ramayana.”
Clips of Ranbir’s speech are now circulating widely on social media, with people reacting in varied ways.
Ramayana declared tax-free in West Bengal by the CM
At the event, WB CM Suvendu Adhikari announced that Ramayana has been made tax-free in the state. Announcing the tax exemption, he said that Ramayana would join other films that have received tax-free status in the state. He also spoke about the possibility of films based on other Indian epics and mythological figures.
“The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the CM told ANI.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. It stars Ranbir as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanaka, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and others in key roles. The first part is hitting screens on November 5 for Diwali, while the second will be released in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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