Ranbir Kapoor makes gaffe in his good vs evil speech while promoting Ramayana in Kolkata on Dussehra

On Tuesday, for Dussehra, the Ramayana team was in Kolkata to promote the film and attend an event in Salt Lake City with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The lead stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, were present at the event on October 20. Ranbir spoke about the victory of good vs evil in his speech, but he made a gaffe, clips of which are now circulating on social media. Ranbir Kapoor with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata. (PTI)

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Ranbir Kapoor makes gaffe during good vs evil speech Ranbir spoke in Hindi and began his speech with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Kolkata. “My greetings. It gives me great pleasure, and it’s an honour to celebrate Dussehra with all of you in the holy land of Kolkata. I thank the CM and every present here from my heart,” he said, with those present on stage clapping.

He then made the mix-up and said, “Dussehra reminds us of something beautiful. That no matter how strong evil is, at the end, it is goodness and honesty that perishes,” while he meant to say that good will always be victorious over evil. Those present on stage looked at each other and awkwardly clapped as Ranbir added, “So, spread love and happiness. And always try to walk a righteous path. I wish you all a happy Dussehra from the team of Ramayana.”

Clips of Ranbir’s speech are now circulating widely on social media, with people reacting in varied ways.