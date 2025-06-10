Chinmayi opens up to the viral reaction to her Muththa Mazhai performance: ‘I was given a job, and I did it’

Chinmayi has been in the limelight for the last few days, ever since she went on stage to sing the AR Rahman composition Muththa Mazhai during the audio launch of Thug Life. The singer, who is banned from singing in the Tamil industry, received unanimous love from fans on social media, and the makers then released the audio on all streaming platforms. In an interview with News18, Chinmayi has now reacted to the outpouring of love and how she processed it all. (Also read: Chinmayi receives love for singing at Thug Life event; fans call ban on her ‘Tamil cinema's loss’) Chinmayi sang Muththa Mazhai at the pre-release event of Thug Life.

What Chinmayi said

During the interaction, when Chinmayi was asked about the reaction to her performance and whether she expected any of it, she said: “This isn’t new. Even Dhee sang a song in Kadhalikka Neramillai, and it was performed by some other singer on a stage. It happens all the time. With Muththa Mazhai, I sang the Telugu and Hindi versions, so singing the Tamil version was natural. I already knew the tune, and I just read the lyrics and sang. I didn’t think much about it. I was given a job, and I did it.”

‘I was able to deliver what was asked of me’

The singer also added, “People are discovering that I’ve sung songs they’ve loved for years, and they’re shocked. In a way, that’s great. It wasn’t a plan, but I think I just took the path that the song and the composition took–If it wanted a slightly different tonality or projection or a performance from me. I am glad I was able to deliver what was asked of me at that point. And therefore, I don’t think they were able to connect all of these songs or from the same singer.”

For the unversed, after Chinmayi called out Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her, she was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union. She has been fighting the case legally for more than 6 years now.