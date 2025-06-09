Lyricist Vairamuthu criticises Tamil filmmakers for using his verses as film titles without permission

Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu wants to ascertain why several filmmakers in the industry have been using lines from his verses as movie titles without even asking his permission. The lyricist, who has won multiple National Awards for his work as a lyricist, took to his X account on Monday to pen a lengthy note to address this issue. (Also read: Ravi Mohan's girlfriend Kenishaa Francis addresses pregnancy rumours) Vairamuthu is a well-known lyricist who works primarily in Tamil film industry.

What Vairamuthu said

In his post, which was in Tamil, Vairamuthu began: "Many of my verses have been used by the Tamil film industry as film titles. None of those who have taken them have asked my permission or even asked for a word of respect."

The lyricist went on to cite some examples to prove his point. He named popular Tamil movie titles that directly used his lyrics. Some of them were 'Ponmaalai Pozhudhu', 'Ilaya Nila, 'Oorai Therinjikitten', 'Poove Poochooda Vaa', ‘Mouna Ragam’.

Why didn't you ask me before doing this?

He wrote, "Despite them taking my lyric lines without acknowledgement, I have never rebuked anyone nor have I questioned it whenever and wherever I met them. In a society where wealth is not shared in common, I take joy in the fact that knowledge at least becomes common property. It would be uncivilised of me to ask, 'Why didn't you ask me before doing this?' But isn't it equally uncivilised of them not to have even asked me a single word?"

In response, the star of the 2013 film Ponmaalai Pozhudhu, Adhav Kannadasan, wrote that permission for using the title was taken. He said, “Sir with all due respect we got your permission for #PonmaalaiPozhudhu as u mentioned it’s a special feeling as #KaviyarasuKannadasan s grandson is using your lyrics as the film title. You felt proud. The lyrics in the film was written by dearest @madhankarky sir Thank you.”