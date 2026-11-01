Sundar C slams claims of Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 being majorly AI; clarifies only 15 of 3000 CGI shots use it

Ever since the trailer for Sundar C’s Mookuthi Amman 2 was released, there has been chatter about the filmmaker relying on AI for Nayanthara's film rather than CGI. Many claimed that the trailer for the sequel to RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan’s 2020 hit looked shoddy because of it. At the pre-release event, Sundar slammed speculation about the use of AI and revealed how much the film actually depended on it.

Sundar C says Mookuthi Amman 2 uses AI for 15 out of 3000 CGI shots

Nayanthara plays a Goddess in Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2.

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At the pre-release event held in Chennai, Sundar praised his crew, particularly the CGI team. He said, “This is no ordinary labour. Every team, especially the CGI team, which consists of nearly 400 artists, has been working on this film day and night for over a year and a half. It hurts me a lot when people talk without knowing the truth. They keep saying it’s AI; it’s not. I’m sure that in the next year, AI will be everywhere beyond graphics.”

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He clarified just how much of Mookuthi Amman 2 is AI, adding, “But every frame of Mookuthi Amman 2 has been worked on by our very own Tamil Nadu technicians. If you look at the CGI and think it’s good, praise it. There are almost 3000 shots that require CGI in this film. Out of them, only 15 shots used AI. This is a heroine-oriented movie; Nayan is the heroine, and Regena is the anti-heroine. But the true heroes of this film are the technicians and crew members who worked on it.”

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About Mookuthi Amman 2

{{^usCountry}} Sundar takes over as director from Balaji for Mookuthi Amman 2, which went on floors last year. Nayanthara reprises her role as the titular Goddess and also plays a police officer. Regena Cassandrra and Duniya Vijay play the antagonists. Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju (Garuda Ram), Myna Nandini, and Singampuli make up the rest of the cast. Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled for release in theatres on November 6, with paid premieres in select theatres on November 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sundar takes over as director from Balaji for Mookuthi Amman 2, which went on floors last year. Nayanthara reprises her role as the titular Goddess and also plays a police officer. Regena Cassandrra and Duniya Vijay play the antagonists. Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju (Garuda Ram), Myna Nandini, and Singampuli make up the rest of the cast. Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled for release in theatres on November 6, with paid premieres in select theatres on November 5. {{/usCountry}}

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Sundar was announced as a candidate from the Madurai Central Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election. He contested on behalf of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK), as part of the AIADMK-led Alliance in Tamil Nadu, which is aligned with the National Democratic Alliance. He did not win the seat.

Having last directed and starred in Gangers last year, the filmmaker-actor has One 2 One as an actor and Purushan as a director lined up. He was also supposed to helm a film starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan, but was later replaced by Cibi Chakaravarthi. Ashwath Marimuthu eventually took over the film, which is now titled Dharman. Nayanthara also stars in it.