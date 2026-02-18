Regena Cassandrra has worked with directors who hurl abuses on set: ‘Madhur Bhandarkar never lost his cool’ | Interview
Actor Regena Cassandrra has worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries for years now but says working with Madhur Bhandarkar on The Wives is an experience she’ll always cherish. Talking to Hindustan Times about her upcoming work, the actor recalls working with directors who hurl abuse on sets over the years, remarking that Madhur is in stark contrast to them. She also talks about her upcoming work, including headlining a Tamil web series on Prime Video. (Also Read: Regena Cassandrra says she has faced derogatory behaviour in Bollywood as a South Indian: ‘Was put down’)
Regena Cassandrra on working with directors who lose their cool
Regena recently wrapped up shooting for Madhur’s upcoming film, The Wives. A meeting in Mumbai and a nice, long chat with the director was all it took for her to come on board the project. “He's a fun person to be around, live, so vivacious, he's so energetic the whole time. He cares about the impression he makes on people. He's a very positive, inclusive person, and I love people who are inclusive because in our industry it's very easy for people to be guarded, and for all the right reasons, too,” she says.
However, Regena says that Madhur is the coolest director she has ever worked with, both figuratively and literally. “I have worked with directors who hurl all abuses, left, right, and centre on the mic, and I have worked with directors who don't as well,” she explains, adding, “But Madhur sir really just has never lost his cool. He truly is the coolest person. You should see him coming to shoot every day. He's wearing clothes like he's gonna do a photo shoot. There’s not been a single day when I've seen him repeat his shades.”
The actor also calls working with Madhur a breeze, stating that she’s happy for the opportunity. “That too, this kind of story, which is his genre. He's talking about scandals, secrets, and things people probably just read about in the papers or gossip about. He's so at home doing this,” says Regena.
Headlining a Tamil web series for Prime Video and more
Not just The Wives, Regena also has other exciting projects lined up, including a Tamil web series for Prime Video. “This is my first project with them as the headliner of the show in Tamil, where I play a cop. I'm really glad that I'm getting to do something like this. I've always wanted to work with Amazon Prime. So, yeah, this has been a great move for me career-wise,” she says, adding, “And working with Nithin Lucose has been amazing, especially given his impressive work in Malayalam cinema. I am currently shooting in Ooty and a few other scenic locations for the show already.”
Regena has been working in films since 2005 and recalls how, throughout her career, she has been able to play diverse roles in films released around the same time. “I played absolutely different people in Nenjam Marappathillai and Chakra, which were released together. I did a special number for Acharya when Rocket Boys was released. Then I played villains in Vidaamuyarchi and Jaat, but they were vastly different. I know that I have the face and body that can adapt very easily to any given role. That is why I love playing roles that are different each time. I feel like, as an actor, that's what I want to achieve,” she rounds off.
