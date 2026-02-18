Regena Cassandrra has worked with directors who hurl abuses on set: ‘Madhur Bhandarkar never lost his cool’ | Interview

Actor Regena Cassandrra has worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries for years now but says working with Madhur Bhandarkar on The Wives is an experience she’ll always cherish. Talking to Hindustan Times about her upcoming work, the actor recalls working with directors who hurl abuse on sets over the years, remarking that Madhur is in stark contrast to them. She also talks about her upcoming work, including headlining a Tamil web series on Prime Video. (Also Read: Regena Cassandrra says she has faced derogatory behaviour in Bollywood as a South Indian: ‘Was put down’) Madhur Bhandarkar directed Regena Cassandrra in his upcoming film, The Wives.

Regena Cassandrra on working with directors who lose their cool Regena recently wrapped up shooting for Madhur’s upcoming film, The Wives. A meeting in Mumbai and a nice, long chat with the director was all it took for her to come on board the project. “He's a fun person to be around, live, so vivacious, he's so energetic the whole time. He cares about the impression he makes on people. He's a very positive, inclusive person, and I love people who are inclusive because in our industry it's very easy for people to be guarded, and for all the right reasons, too,” she says.

However, Regena says that Madhur is the coolest director she has ever worked with, both figuratively and literally. “I have worked with directors who hurl all abuses, left, right, and centre on the mic, and I have worked with directors who don't as well,” she explains, adding, “But Madhur sir really just has never lost his cool. He truly is the coolest person. You should see him coming to shoot every day. He's wearing clothes like he's gonna do a photo shoot. There’s not been a single day when I've seen him repeat his shades.”