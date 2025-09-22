Search
Exclusive | Madhur Bhandarkar clears the air on Fatima Sana Shaikh's casting in The Wives, says she never signed it

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 04:03 pm IST

The Wives stars Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Known for making films primarily on the showbiz and glam world — Page 3 (2005), Heroine (2012), Calendar Girls (2015), filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is now gearing up for his next titled The Wives.

Madhur Bhandarkar's last directorial Babli Bouncer saw a digital release.
Earlier this year, it was reported that actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was suppose to star in the film but it came as a shock to the Bollywood fans when Madhur announced the project with three other actresses — Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni and Mouni Roy. However, there was no further development around Fatima's casting in the film reported.

When contacted Madhur, he said “The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and I can't wait to see the audience reaction. The film has come out well and will start the post production soon.”

When further probed him on Fatima's casting, he revealed, “The reports around her casting were all untrue. She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film.”

Actor Arjan Bajwa, who earlier worked with Madhur in Fashion (2008) will also be seen in the film playing a pivotal role. Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in films Metro… In Dino alongside Ali Fazal and Aap Jaisa Koi opposite R Madhavan.

