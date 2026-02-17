Regena Cassandrra says she has faced derogatory behaviour in Bollywood as a South Indian: ‘Was put down’ | Interview

Actor Regena Cassandrra had more than a decade of experience working in Tamil and Telugu before she ventured into Bollywood with the 2019 film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Working in films was only an extracurricular activity for a young Regena, but it soon became a career she never dreamt of. While the actor, who hails from Chennai, tells Hindustan Times that she feels most at home on a film set, she admits it took her ‘some time’ to crack into Bollywood as a South Indian. Regena Cassandrra says she initially had a hard time in Bollywood due to being South Indian.

Regena Cassandrra reveals facing derogatory behaviour in Bollywood Regena explains that it took her time to feel at home in the Hindi film industry because she was stereotyped. “I was a South Indian actress. Compared to most South Indians, my Hindi is way better. I can read, write, and speak Hindi, and all the work I have done to date in the language is in my own voice. It's my own Hindi, and I've tried to make sure that, you know, I live up to the role that I've been given.”

However, the actor says that multiple times she has been made to feel foreign in the industry, just because she’s from the South. “ A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It's sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it's not always the case, right?” she adds.

Given that Regena has done work like Kesari Chapter 2, Rocket Boys, Farzi, and Jaat over the years, how did she tackle this one? “I'm a very nurturing person, so when I'm around people, I feel like they see that side of me. Irrespective of the industry I'm in, I somehow make it feel like home,” she explains.