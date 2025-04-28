‘He is unbothered’: Dharmendra gives desi dad vibes as he celebrates ‘Jaat beating Kesari Chapter 2 at box office'

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat released in theatres on April 10 and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film faced competition at the box office after Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 released just a week later. Kesari Chapter 2 has been having a dream run at the box office. Amidst this, Dharmendra shared a post saying 'Jaat beats Kesari Chapter 2' at the box office, and Reddit thinks he is giving off desi father vibes. (Also Read: Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him, Dharmendra: ‘hum log darte nahin’) Dharmendra shares post comparing Jaat's box office performance with Kesari Chapter 2.

Reddit users react to Dharmendra's post comparing Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 box office

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of veteran actor Dharmendra's Instagram story wherein he had shared a post from a news portal, the headline of which read, "Sunny Deol's Jaat beats Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office." Sharing the post, the Reddit user wrote, "Dharam ji’s story on Insta. He is unbothered."

Reddit users were quick to react. One of them wrote, "Dharam ji is giving desi Dad vibe." Another commented, "Pookie dad." Another wrote, "I mean, at that age, no one should give a f**k and just support their kids." Another wrote, "Can never get mad at a desi dad hyping his son. Go Dharam and Sunny Paaji!" However, a Reddit user also criticised Dharmendra for the story and wrote, "Openly petty."

Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 box office collections

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat opened to decent numbers, collecting ₹9.5 crore at the box office. In 17 days, the film has collected ₹111.75 crore worldwide and ₹82.9 crore at the domestic box office. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, on the other hand, earned ₹7.75 crore on day one, and now, after 10 days, the film's domestic box office collection stands at ₹65.45 crore. The worldwide box office collection till day nine, as per Sacnilk, is ₹93.50 crore. The film's worldwide collection as of day 10 is yet to be revealed. While Jaat did have more domestic collection ( ₹69.40 crore) than Kesari Chapter 2 on day 10, Akshay's film is performing better worldwide.

While Jaat is a fictional story revolving around a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two, Kesari Chapter 2 is a historical courtroom drama based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It revolves around C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.