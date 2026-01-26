Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film mints ₹167 crore; beats Jaat lifetime haul

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: War drama Border 2 has taken a flying start at the box office, registering impressive jumps in collection both in India and abroad. The film has now crossed the ₹150 crore mark worldwide, reaching the milestone in its opening weekend itself. The film has beaten the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol’s previous big release, Jaat, in the first three days. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 opened well, earning ₹30 crore net on its first day despite cancellations of several morning shows. The film registered a decent increase on Saturday, and then defied all expectations on Sunday to mint ₹54.50 crore net on the day. The Anurag Singh film has now earned ₹121 crore net ( ₹142.5 crore gross) in India on its opening weekend.

Globally, the film has started strongly, hovering around the $2.6 million mark in international territories after Sunday. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹167 crore after three days. The film should stretch this beyond ₹200 crore and close to ₹250 crore, with a bumper Republic Day on the cards.

Border 2 beats Jaat lifetime earnings With its ₹167-crore haul, Border 2 has become the first Hindi film of the year to go past the ₹100-crore mark. It has also become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind the two Telugu Sankranthi releases. Given its momentum, the Sunny Deol-starrer will take the top spot soon enough. On Sunday, Border 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of Sunny’s previous release, Jaat, which earned ₹119 crore worldwide last year.