Suriya introduces Premalu star Naslen in Tamil debut for Scene, actor plays ‘inhuman predator’ in Jithu Madhavan film

Scene, the upcoming Tamil release starring Suriya and Nazriya Nazim, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Thursday, the makers unveiled Naslen's look. The actor has become an emerging face in Malayalam cinema and gained attention for his boy-next-door image in Premalu. He will be seen in a completely new avatar in this film. In Scene, Naslen plays a cold and emotionless killer on the run. Suriya introduced the character promo for Naslen, who will mark his debut in Tamil cinema with Scene.

Nalen as Eeshwaran

Naslen in a still from Scene.

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“Some introductions are special! Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen. Presenting ESWARAN! Hearty welcome to தமிழ் cinema,” wrote Suriya in the caption. The character promo showed Naslen scrolling through Instagram after committing a murder and planning his next. On the contrary, Suriya's character Inbaraj says, “We are looking for a faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator!” Naslen is then seen calmly looking over after his subsequent murders. He plays Eeshwaran in the film.

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About Scene

{{^usCountry}} The earlier minute-long teaser introduced Suriya as a cop known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. The teaser did not reveal much about the film's premise, but from what it showed, his Inbaraj will be called upon to solve a case that requires his expertise and power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earlier minute-long teaser introduced Suriya as a cop known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. The teaser did not reveal much about the film's premise, but from what it showed, his Inbaraj will be called upon to solve a case that requires his expertise and power. {{/usCountry}}

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Scene is directed by Jithu Madhavan, whose previous release was Aavesham. The 2024 blockbuster starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film opened to positive reviews and became a box-office sensation.

Meanwhile, Naslen was last seen in Mollywood Times. He made his debut with Malayalam cinema in Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019), playing the character Melvin. Some of his other films include Super Sharanya, Jo and Jo, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra and Alappuzha Gymkhana.