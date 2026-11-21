Suriya had the best Diwali in 2026, with his latest release Scene opening big at the box office upon release. The star has had a spectacular 2026 too, scoring three consecutive hits with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and now Scene. On Saturday, the actor shared a video on Instagram to thank everyone for the love and support which made this year so special. He also thanked viewers for embracing Scene, and making it such a big success.

What Suriya said

Suriya tasted success with his last 3 releases, all of which hit screens in 2026. more less

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Taking to Instagram, Suriya made a video note in which he directly addressed viewers on the camera and said, “Dear viewers and fans, heartfelt thanks to everyone! You came to the theatres to watch Scene, celebrated it, shared your reviews, analysed it, examined it from different perspectives, decoded it, and ultimately helped make it a tremendous success.”

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He added, “When a film becomes successful, the costume crew, the filmmakers, and everyone associated with the film are naturally happy. But you have been even happier than us about this success. I honestly don't know how to put my gratitude into words or how to thank you enough. On behalf of the entire costume crew, I extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest respect to all of you.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor then said, “Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you for celebrating Scene. My respects to all the theatre owners, press, media, reviewers, critics, social media influencers, fellow viewers, and fans across all languages for all the support. Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you so much for celebrating the films. See you soon.” About Scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor then said, “Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you for celebrating Scene. My respects to all the theatre owners, press, media, reviewers, critics, social media influencers, fellow viewers, and fans across all languages for all the support. Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you so much for celebrating the films. See you soon.” About Scene {{/usCountry}}

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In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it. The film has crossed ₹260 crore worldwide.

About Karuppu and VAS

Meanwhile, Suriya tasted success with Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons this year. RJ Balaji's Karuppu delivered Suriya a much-needed hit. It tells the story of a guardian deity, Karuppusamy (Suriya), who takes on a human form after being challenged by a corrupt lawyer, Baby Kannan (Balaji). Another lawyer, Preethi (Trisha), joins the deity in his endeavour to prove justice can be delivered through fair means.

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On the other hand, Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi-fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suriya and Mamitha Baiju headline the film, which stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an industrialist and Olympic medal winner, has a baby via surrogacy in the US to fulfil his mother’s (Radhika) wish to see him with a family of his own. He contacts the surrogate mother, Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), for help when his son has a medical emergency. What begins as a business transaction soon turns into love for Maddy, while Sanjay is hesitant because of their 20-year age gap. The film received praise for tackling taboo topics such as childhood trauma, polygamy, age-gap romances and more with maturity.