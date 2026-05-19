Suriya’s Karuppu team apologises over controversial Ilaiyaraaja reference: ‘There was absolutely no intention to offend’

Even as Suriya’s latest film Karuppu continues its strong run at the box office, the makers have landed in controversy over a scene referencing legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and his long-standing copyright disputes. Following backlash online, the film’s production team has now issued a public apology and confirmed that the controversial portion will either be removed or altered in future screenings and versions of the movie. Suriya’s Karuppu team apologises over controversial Ilaiyaraaja reference.

What sparked the controversy? The criticism began after viewers noticed a comedic sequence involving the classic song Poradada from the 1985 film Alai Osai. Immediately after the song plays, a dialogue appears that seemingly mocks Ilaiyaraaja’s history of issuing copyright notices against the unauthorised use of his music in films and public performances. The scene quickly triggered strong reactions online, especially from fans of the veteran composer, who accused the filmmakers of disrespecting his legal fight over ownership and artistic rights. As criticism intensified, the production house released an official clarification.

Production house says there was no malicious intent In its statement, the production team maintained that the reference was never intended as a personal attack on Ilaiyaraaja. According to the makers, the scene using Ilaiyaraaja's name in Karuppu was a coincidental moment handled only with the intention of conveying the message. The statement also praised the composer’s contribution to Indian music, calling him a music king who has ruled the world of music for more than 50 years.

The statement read, “Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which has inspired generations and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world. We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments. There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.”

At the same time, the team acknowledged the emotional response surrounding the scene and expressed regret over the controversy. According to the statement, the producers deeply valued and respected Ilaiyaraaja's feelings and, as a gesture of regard, had decided to remove or modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film.