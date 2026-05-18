Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan film brings in ₹78 crore; Vijay congratulates the team

Karuppu box office collection day 4: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film crossed the ₹68 crore mark in net collections in India in its first weekend and ₹147 crore worldwide, according to the makers. After an expected dip on Monday, the film still managed to impressively cross the ₹75 crore mark in India. Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya in a still from the RJ Balaji film.

Karuppu box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Karuppu had collected ₹10.79 crore net in India on Monday after showing an expected dip and yet bringing in good numbers for a weekday. This takes the film’s total domestic collection to ₹78.79 crore.

Karuppu registered an opening of ₹15.50 crore on Friday after it missed a Thursday release due to financial issues faced by Dream Warrior Pictures production house. Nonetheless, the film saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹24.15 crore on Saturday and ₹28.35 crore on Sunday. The film registered good occupancies on the weekend.

The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected ₹49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made ₹70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected ₹60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.