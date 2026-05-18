Venkat Prabhu gifts Vijay the ‘TN CM 2026’ number plate that manifested his win: ‘This is only the beginning’

Posting the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Venkat wrote, “A history is made..From a thought… to a vision… to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. (red heart emojis).” He also hinted that Vijay has his sights set higher for his political career, writing, “This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026.”

The frame, in black, brown, and copper hues, features the number plate from the film set against Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party colours of yellow and red. Below is a picture of Vijay giving Venkat a fist bump with the film’s name written on it. On a gold plate, the text reads: ‘The first manifestation by VP & team’. The CM and director were all smiles as they posed for pictures with it.

On Monday, Venkat met Vijay to gift him something special. After the actor won the elections, many pointed out to the filmmaker that he manifested this win. Vijay’s character’s vehicle in The GOAT has ‘ TN 07 CM 2026 ’ as the number plate. Now that this has come true, Venkat framed the number plate and gifted it to Vijay.

Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay might have become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026, but his win was years in the making. From political references in films to fighting against social injustice as a hero, he has done it all. His 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT) was the latest to manifest him rising to the role. And now, the film’s director Venkat Prabhu had a sweet gift for the actor-politician. (Also Read: TN CM Vijay, Khushbu Sundar saddened by K Rajan's sudden death at 85; honour his contribution to film industry )

How this win was predicted years ago Recently, Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury also spoke about how, even years ago, many around Vijay knew that he would become the CM one day. Talking about shooting Kaththi (2013) on Straight Up with Shree, he recalled delivering a good shot that left people clapping. When Vijay’s secretary called him to his room afterwards, he wondered what he had done wrong.

“He was so polite, he told me to sit down and asked, can I offer you some coffee? While drinking coffee, he spoke. He asked where I am from, and apologised for not knowing much about me. I work in regional films, he said. Then he said, I really liked working with you. Very nice. He was such a gentleman,” said Tota. He recalled how, afterwards, Vijay’s assistants surrounded him.

“They were like, he chatted with you? He offered you coffee? I was like, why do you see him in that way? They said, what are you saying? He is the future CM of our state. It is now that I realise this. This was in 2013. I remembered this conversation with the assistant when Vijay formed his party,” recalled the Bengali actor.

Vijay has one final film that has yet to be released before he’s expected to bid adieu to cinema. H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in January but was postponed indefinitely due to the CBFC's delayed certification. It remains to be seen when it will be released. The film was unfortunately leaked online in HD print in April, and nine arrests were made.