TN CM Vijay, Khushbu Sundar saddened by K Rajan's sudden death at 85; honour his contribution to film industry

He also praised Rajan for consistently speaking up on issues that affect the film industry, writing, “Thiru K Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema.”

Vijay released a press note via his official CMO X (formerly Twitter) handle. His note in Tamil reads, “I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Thiru K Rajan, a veteran producer, director, actor, and distributor who made unique contributions to the Tamil film industry.”

Filmmaker and actor K Rajan died at the age of 85 on Sunday. His sudden death left the film industry in shock, with actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condoling his death. Rajan’s daughter Rajeswari Anbalagan, however, called out the Tamil film industry’s apathy and claims that her father was owed money by filmmakers, which contributed to his death.

Several others from the Tamil film industry also paid condolences, with actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressing shock. She wrote on X, “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi.”

Vijay honoured his legacy and paid condolences to his family, writing, “His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry.”

Vishal wrote, “Just heard the news of k Rajan sir's demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless.” Kasthuri also expressed shock, “Shocking. Producer K Rajan jumped into Adyar river and committed suicide? Why? Outspoken, very active person, Never expected this .... Prayers.”

K Raja’s death at 85 According to PTI, the police said that K Rajan died after jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. Police said that it appears to be a case of suicide, though the reason for his death was not known. The filmmaker-actor reportedly asked his driver to stop the car while crossing the Adyar bridge, got out, and jumped into the river. The driver immediately alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Rajan was known for producing Tamil films such as Thangamana Thangachi and Chinna Poovai Killathe. Over the years, he established himself as a producer, director and actor. He also appeared in several Tamil films, including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu, and Bakasuran.

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