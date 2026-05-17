Tamil film producer K Rajan dies by suicide at 85, leaves industry in shock

As soon as the news of K Rajan's death surfaced on social media, several stars and personalities from the Tamil film industry reacted in shock. Khushbu Sundar confirmed the news and wrote on her X account, “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tamil film producer K Rajan has died by suicide after jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. He was 85. In recent years, he was known for his bold, controversial statements at cinema release events. More details about his death are awaited, as an investigation is underway. News18 Tamil Nadu confirmed his death.

Actor Vishal wrote, “Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace.”

‘A great loss to the Tamil film industry’ R Sarath Kumar hailed his legacy as a producer and penned a note on his demise. "The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," read the note.

Director Seenu Ramasamy wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran producer K. Rajan sir. The Tamil film industry has lost a bold and fearless voice. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

K Rajan began his career as a producer through the Tamil film, Brammacharigal (1983) starring Suresh. In 1991, he directed the film Namma Ooru Mariamma starring Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar. Some of his films are Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai. He has also acted and directed several films in his four decades-long career in the Tamil film industry. He is survived by his son Prabhukanth, who is an actor.

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