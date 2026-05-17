Vishal questions Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over assigning Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay, on May 10. Actor Vishal is not pleased with Rajmohan being assigned as the Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu.

Party's Egmore legislator Rajmohan became the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

What Vishal said This decision did not impress actor Vishal, who went to share his opinion on X. He wrote a long note and listed some requests for CM Vijay to consider.

He began, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years.”

He went on to add the following requests:

1. Kindly introduce a govt ticketing window which will bring revenue to the govt as well as relief to viewers who pay 30rs per ticket.

2. Kindly abolish local body tax as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one India one tax "rule.

3. Kindly increase subsidy for small films every year from the current meager amount given.

“I know this can be given as a representation to the CM but these are being requested for the last 9 years. Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much-needed relief. God bless,” he concluded.