Vijay intervenes in Jana Nayagan CBFC delay, summons producer from Cannes 2026: Report

The long-delayed release of Jana Nayagan may finally be moving forward. According to reports, the film's star, Vijay, who was recently appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has personally stepped in to help resolve the certification issues surrounding what is expected to be his final film before fully focusing on politics. The big-budget project, reportedly mounted on a massive ₹500 crore budget, has been stuck for months due to certification delays, legal complications and piracy concerns. Vijay reportedly intervenes in Jana Nayagan CBFC delay. (Instagram)

Producer reportedly asked to return from Cannes As per an India Today report, Vijay is said to have directly contacted producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and asked him to return to Chennai immediately from the Cannes Film Festival. The producer had reportedly travelled to Cannes for industry meetings and screenings, but the report says Vijay wanted him back in Chennai to personally supervise the final stages of the film’s release process.

Why the film faced certification delays Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was initially expected to release during Pongal 2026. However, the film reportedly ran into issues with the Central Board of Film Certification due to its politically sensitive themes.

Reports claim officials were concerned about the impact the film could have during the election period because of its political storyline and messaging. As a result, the project was referred to a Revising Committee for further review. However, the process soon began to lag. One of the key screenings scheduled in March was reportedly cancelled at the last moment after a committee member fell ill, further pushing the film into uncertainty.

Piracy leak added to the film’s troubles Apart from certification problems, the makers also faced a major setback after a high-definition print of the film was leaked online in April. The piracy incident reportedly caused serious financial damage to the production.

According to reports, Cyber Crime Police later arrested nine individuals in connection with the leak, including a freelance editor allegedly linked to the incident. The delay and leak also reportedly affected the film’s digital business.

Earlier, streaming platform Prime Video was believed to be in talks for a deal worth nearly ₹120 crore. However, reports suggest the value dropped significantly after the leak surfaced online.

Vijay’s final film before politics Jana Nayagan is being positioned as Vijay’s final project before he shifts his attention fully to his political career and responsibilities as Chief Minister.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Actors Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon also play important roles in the film.