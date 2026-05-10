Jana Nayagan producer breaks silence on film's release after Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘As soon as we get…’

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday in a ceremony attended by his family and hundreds of supporters. Jana Nayagan producer K Venkat Narayana was also present. After the ceremony, he was seen telling the reporters about the release date of Jana Nayagan, which is yet to see the light of day. The film was set for a release in January, and has been in limbo for the last four months. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan greets Vijay's mother at the oath ceremony of his becoming new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was touted to be his last film.

What Jana Nayagan producer said Speaking to the reporters, K Venkat Narayana said, “We are waiting for CBFC certificate. As soon as we get certificate, we will release. We are very happy. Congratulations to Vijay sir for becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. A new chapter begins. Sir, I am sure, will fulfill all the promises. Jana Nayagan will release as soon as we get the certificate.”

After the Tamil Nadu election results declared Vijay's TVK maintaining a majority, the producer had sent his congratulations via social media. The statement was shared through the official X account of KVN Productions, the banner which helmed Jana Nayagan. The statement read, "Heartiest congratulations to our ‘Jana Nayagan’, Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come.

- Venkat K Narayana (KVN)."

More about the film Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

The film has been stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicate that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was leaked closer to the elections deliberately.