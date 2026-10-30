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Suriya's police officer role in Scene is different from his previous roles in Kaakha Kaakha and Singam, says director Jithu Madhavan

Suriya will be seen in a completely different avatar in Scene, which is all set to release in theatres this Diwali.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 15:01:50 IST
By Santanu Das
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Suriya is no stranger to playing police officers in his films. Ardent fans of the actor remember his iconic roles in films like Singam and Kaakha Kaakha, where he played police officers, and the films became superhits. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Scene, and the first teaser introduced his character Inbaraaj as a tough police officer. However, here he is quirky and unpredictable, not seen in uniform even when he takes on an investigation.

What Jithu Madhavan said

Suriya in a still from Scene.
Suriya in a still from Scene.

Writer and director Jithu Madhavan has now reacted to Suriya's look in Scene and shared how his character in Scene differs from those fans have seen in his previous films like Singam and Kaakha Kaakha. During an interaction with Galatta Plus, he said, “There are so many things I cannot say now [before release]. Being an officer is a job. The character is totally different. Even his character ACP Anbuselvan and here in Scene, they are just the job. The situations and the challenges he faces are different. The way he approaches a problem is different. The main thing which is different in Scene is he approaches the problem in a different way than any other police. He takes on that challenge, and that is the main aspect.”

On set with Suriya

The teaser of Scene did not reveal much about the film's premise, but from what it shows, Inbaraj will be called to solve a case that will require his expertise and power. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. It will be released in theatres on November 6.

Jithu Madhavan's previous release was Aavesham, the 2024 blockbuster that starred Fahadh Faasil. The film opened to positive reviews and became a sensation at the box office.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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