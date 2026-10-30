Suriya's police officer role in Scene is different from his previous roles in Kaakha Kaakha and Singam, says director Jithu Madhavan

Suriya is no stranger to playing police officers in his films. Ardent fans of the actor remember his iconic roles in films like Singam and Kaakha Kaakha, where he played police officers, and the films became superhits. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Scene, and the first teaser introduced his character Inbaraaj as a tough police officer. However, here he is quirky and unpredictable, not seen in uniform even when he takes on an investigation.

What Jithu Madhavan said

Suriya in a still from Scene.

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Writer and director Jithu Madhavan has now reacted to Suriya's look in Scene and shared how his character in Scene differs from those fans have seen in his previous films like Singam and Kaakha Kaakha. During an interaction with Galatta Plus, he said, “There are so many things I cannot say now [before release]. Being an officer is a job. The character is totally different. Even his character ACP Anbuselvan and here in Scene, they are just the job. The situations and the challenges he faces are different. The way he approaches a problem is different. The main thing which is different in Scene is he approaches the problem in a different way than any other police. He takes on that challenge, and that is the main aspect.”

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On set with Suriya

{{^usCountry}} The director shared that Suriya is very involved in the process of creating the film's character. The character is presented in a way that suggests they do not care about the process of getting ready. Jithu shared that Suriya is extremely aware of the performance he will create with the character and has managed to make the character feel new and fresh, so that any scene will not feel repetitive compared to what he has done before. “He was very free. I cannot handle stardom, but he understood it. During narration, he was asking me things, and I answered in one word. He stayed with me, and he put in the effort. The entire shoot was also in that way. There were a lot of changes in the script, and he was so understanding with it, in terms of dialogue, too. He memorised a four-page dialogue just before the shot, and he learnt it so quickly,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The director shared that Suriya is very involved in the process of creating the film's character. The character is presented in a way that suggests they do not care about the process of getting ready. Jithu shared that Suriya is extremely aware of the performance he will create with the character and has managed to make the character feel new and fresh, so that any scene will not feel repetitive compared to what he has done before. “He was very free. I cannot handle stardom, but he understood it. During narration, he was asking me things, and I answered in one word. He stayed with me, and he put in the effort. The entire shoot was also in that way. There were a lot of changes in the script, and he was so understanding with it, in terms of dialogue, too. He memorised a four-page dialogue just before the shot, and he learnt it so quickly,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The teaser of Scene did not reveal much about the film's premise, but from what it shows, Inbaraj will be called to solve a case that will require his expertise and power. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. It will be released in theatres on November 6.

Jithu Madhavan's previous release was Aavesham, the 2024 blockbuster that starred Fahadh Faasil. The film opened to positive reviews and became a sensation at the box office.